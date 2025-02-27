Left Menu

Court Calls for Action on Jalna's Deteriorating Roads

The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court has issued notices to Jalna Municipal Corporation and Maharashtra government due to poor road conditions following a Public Interest Litigation by Mahesh Dhannawat. Justices Mangesh Patil and Prafulla Khubalkar have scheduled a hearing for March 19, urging prompt repair actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:48 IST
Court Calls for Action on Jalna's Deteriorating Roads
  • Country:
  • India

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has taken a significant step by issuing notices to the Jalna Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra government over the alarming state of local roads. This action comes in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by social activist and advocate Mahesh Dhannawat, represented by advocate Rupesh Jaiswal.

A division bench, comprising Justices Mangesh Patil and Prafulla Khubalkar, has called for responses from the concerned authorities, highlighting the urgency of the situation. The court has scheduled the next hearing for March 19.

Dhannawat's petition underscores the severe impact of potholes and open manholes on the public, urging the court to mandate immediate repairs. The case reflects broader concerns over infrastructure maintenance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025