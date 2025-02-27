Court Calls for Action on Jalna's Deteriorating Roads

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has taken a significant step by issuing notices to the Jalna Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra government over the alarming state of local roads. This action comes in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by social activist and advocate Mahesh Dhannawat, represented by advocate Rupesh Jaiswal.

A division bench, comprising Justices Mangesh Patil and Prafulla Khubalkar, has called for responses from the concerned authorities, highlighting the urgency of the situation. The court has scheduled the next hearing for March 19.

Dhannawat's petition underscores the severe impact of potholes and open manholes on the public, urging the court to mandate immediate repairs. The case reflects broader concerns over infrastructure maintenance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)