EPA's Spending Cuts Stir Controversy and Confusion

The White House backtracked on President Donald Trump's recent assertion that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) would slash 65% of its workforce. On Thursday, officials clarified that the intended cuts are aimed at reducing spending by 65%, not personnel.

At his first cabinet meeting, Trump had surprised EPA employees by stating that EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin informed him about significant staff reductions. However, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers rectified Trump's remarks, emphasizing the focus on combating waste and fraud. Zeldin had identified $20 billion in fraudulent spending, leading to the targeted cuts.

The measure has stirred political controversy, with Democratic lawmakers opposing Zeldin's actions, which they regard as potentially illegal given the funds were allocated through the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. Meanwhile, the EPA faces broader staff reductions as the Department of Government Efficiency plans sweeping reforms.

