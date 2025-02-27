Left Menu

EPA's Spending Cuts Stir Controversy and Confusion

The White House clarified President Trump's misleading statement that the EPA is cutting 65% of its workforce. Instead, the focus is on cutting 65% of its spending. The move follows claims of fraudulent fund distribution under the Biden administration, sparking backlash from Democratic lawmakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:52 IST
EPA's Spending Cuts Stir Controversy and Confusion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The White House backtracked on President Donald Trump's recent assertion that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) would slash 65% of its workforce. On Thursday, officials clarified that the intended cuts are aimed at reducing spending by 65%, not personnel.

At his first cabinet meeting, Trump had surprised EPA employees by stating that EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin informed him about significant staff reductions. However, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers rectified Trump's remarks, emphasizing the focus on combating waste and fraud. Zeldin had identified $20 billion in fraudulent spending, leading to the targeted cuts.

The measure has stirred political controversy, with Democratic lawmakers opposing Zeldin's actions, which they regard as potentially illegal given the funds were allocated through the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. Meanwhile, the EPA faces broader staff reductions as the Department of Government Efficiency plans sweeping reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025