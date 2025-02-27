Arrest Made in Shocking Case of Assault and Blackmail
A man named Guddu Malik was arrested for allegedly raping a woman after spiking her drink. He reportedly blackmailed her with a video of the act. Police arrested him following his threats and the video's eventual leak.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing incident, a 20-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted after consuming a sedative-laced cold drink given by an acquaintance. The accused, Guddu Malik, allegedly filmed the act and used the video for blackmail.
The victim, who filed a complaint months later, stated that Malik repeatedly raped her and threatened to release the video if she went to the authorities. Despite these threats, she approached the police when the video leaked.
Malik was subsequently arrested and faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Taiwan Explosion: A Stark Reminder of Safety Shortcomings
South Korea Tightens Aviation Safety Measures After Air Busan Incident
Consultation on Engineered Stone Safety: Public Submissions Open Until March 18, 2025
Thane Zilla Parishad Launches Water Safety Drive Amid GBS Outbreak
Kerala's Road Safety Dilemma: Addressing Negligence and Mobile Distractions