Arrest Made in Shocking Case of Assault and Blackmail

In a disturbing incident, a 20-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted after consuming a sedative-laced cold drink given by an acquaintance. The accused, Guddu Malik, allegedly filmed the act and used the video for blackmail.

The victim, who filed a complaint months later, stated that Malik repeatedly raped her and threatened to release the video if she went to the authorities. Despite these threats, she approached the police when the video leaked.

Malik was subsequently arrested and faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)