Arrest Made in Shocking Case of Assault and Blackmail

A man named Guddu Malik was arrested for allegedly raping a woman after spiking her drink. He reportedly blackmailed her with a video of the act. Police arrested him following his threats and the video's eventual leak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:42 IST
In a disturbing incident, a 20-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted after consuming a sedative-laced cold drink given by an acquaintance. The accused, Guddu Malik, allegedly filmed the act and used the video for blackmail.

The victim, who filed a complaint months later, stated that Malik repeatedly raped her and threatened to release the video if she went to the authorities. Despite these threats, she approached the police when the video leaked.

Malik was subsequently arrested and faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Singh.

