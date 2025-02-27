Luxury Row: One Hyde Park’s Legal Battle Over Corroded Pipework

The ultra-luxurious One Hyde Park in London, known for its record-breaking property prices, finds itself embroiled in a legal clash as its management files a lawsuit against a British construction giant over faulty pipework. The damage, estimated to require repairs exceeding £35 million, has sparked a high-profile legal dispute.

One Hyde Park, developed by the Candy brothers and Qatar's Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Al-Thani, accuses Laing O'Rourke's subsidiary of botched installation leading to corrosion of the building's plumbing system. The legal case, brought to London's High Court, demands compensation covering the expected costs, a situation that could see tenants temporarily displaced.

Despite extensive negotiations between the construction company and the building's management, a resolution remains elusive. Laing O'Rourke has denied responsibility, though no defense was presented at a recent hearing. The management accuses the construction firm of shirking compensatory duties, adding strain to an already complex legal and logistical challenge.

