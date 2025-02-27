Researchers Sentenced for Explosive Consulate Incident

In a notable verdict, a French court sentenced two researchers from the CNRS research institute to eight months of house arrest for hurling explosive bottles at the Russian consulate's premises in Marseille. The two men acknowledged their roles in the act.

Handing down the sentence, the court emphasized the seriousness of the incident, which occurred last Monday, leading to heightened tensions and diplomatic concern.

The prosecutor had initially sought a year of ankle bracelet monitoring for the perpetrators, reflecting the gravity with which the authorities viewed this act of aggression against a diplomatic institution.

