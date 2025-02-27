Crypto Crackdown: ED Targets Cryptocurrency Scams in Haryana

In a bid to tackle rising cryptocurrency scams, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has ramped up efforts against illegitimate crypto operations. The agency's recent raids in Haryana led to the seizure of virtual assets valued over Rs 17 crore, spotlighting expanding crypto activities in the nation.

The investigation zeroed in on Mahesh Kumar based in Hisar, along with three accomplices from Bhiwani. These individuals allegedly enticed numerous investors with promises of high returns, ultimately defrauding them of significant funds.

The ED's action stems from a larger money laundering case tied to a local police FIR, highlighting the use of remote locations to evade detection. As India continues to develop a regulatory framework, the challenge of managing digital currencies persists, underscored by a 30% tax on crypto gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)