Shocking Exploitation at Maha Kumbh: Man Arrested for Illegal Videos

In a disturbing incident at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, police have apprehended a man accused of illegally filming women while they were bathing and changing clothes. The suspect, identified as Amit Kumar Jha from West Bengal's Hooghly district, allegedly uploaded these videos to YouTube, aiming to boost his social media presence and generate income.

A senior police officer revealed during a media briefing that Jha admitted to the crimes during interrogation, explaining his intent to gain online followers and monetize his content. The authorities have registered a case against him under sections 296/79 of the BNS and pertinent sections of the IT Act, underlining the severity of his actions.

This arrest highlights the growing concerns around privacy violations in public spaces, especially during large gatherings like the Maha Kumbh. The ongoing investigation serves as a reminder of the need for vigilance and strict enforcement of cyber laws to protect individuals' rights.

