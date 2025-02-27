Trump's Tariff Deadline: Combating Fentanyl Crisis Amidst Trade Tensions

The U.S. President, Donald Trump, has confirmed he will implement a 25% tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada starting March 4. Additionally, he threatens a 10% tariff on Chinese imports due to continuous fentanyl influx.

Trump stressed the urgency, citing high levels of opioid-related deaths in the U.S., chiefly from fentanyl, as the driving force for these tariffs. Ongoing discussions with China, Mexico, and Canada have yet to alleviate these concerns.

Canadian and Mexican officials visit Washington to negotiate these impending tariffs, which threaten North American trade integration. Canada claims progress in border security to satisfy U.S. demands, while discussions with China also continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)