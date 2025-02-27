GoM Advances Strategies for Strengthening India's Power Distribution Sector

The 2nd meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM), established to address financial and operational challenges in India's electricity distribution sector, convened in Mumbai under the leadership of Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy. The meeting was attended by Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Energy Minister, alongside senior officials and energy ministers from multiple states. The discussions centered on improving financial viability, reducing Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses, enhancing renewable energy integration, and expediting reforms under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Key Participants and Representation

The meeting saw participation from:

Thiru V Senthil Balaji, Hon’ble Minister of Electricity, Tamil Nadu

Dr. Somendra Tomar, Hon’ble Minister of State for Energy, Uttar Pradesh

Smt. Meghana Sakore Bordikar, Hon’ble Minister of State for Energy, Maharashtra

Shri Gottipati Ravikumar, Hon’ble Minister of Energy, Andhra Pradesh (via video conference)

Shri Heeralal Nagar, Hon’ble Minister of State for Energy, Rajasthan (via video conference)

Officials from the Central and State Governments, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) Ltd, REC Ltd., and power utilities

Core Discussion Areas and Key Takeaways

Shri Shripad Yesso Naik highlighted the need for comprehensive reforms in the power distribution sector, emphasizing key issues:

Reducing AT&C Losses: Every 1% increase in AT&C loss results in a financial burden exceeding Rs. 10,000 crore.

States were urged to implement smart metering, AI-based monitoring, and stricter loss reduction strategies. Bridging the ACS-ARR Gap: The gap between Average Cost of Supply (ACS) and Average Revenue Realized (ARR) must be reduced for financial sustainability.

The importance of tariff rationalization and timely subsidy payments was underscored. Resolving DISCOM Debt and Financial Stress: Accumulated losses and high outstanding debts are major challenges.

Strategies include long-term financial restructuring, central assistance, and low-interest financing for DISCOMs. Leveraging Renewable Energy (RE) for Cost Reduction: Expansion of solar, wind, and hybrid energy projects was encouraged.

Maharashtra and Rajasthan's initiatives in RE adoption were discussed as models.

AI-driven demand forecasting and power purchase optimization were proposed. Fast-tracking Implementation of RDSS: Member states must accelerate infrastructure upgrades, feeder segregation, and smart grid integration.

Financial support and Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) under RDSS need faster disbursement.

Maharashtra’s Commitment to Power Sector Reforms

Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, outlined the state’s initiatives, including:

Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana: Solarization of agricultural feeders to ensure daytime power supply for farmers.

Reduction in power subsidies through renewable energy deployment.

Resource Adequacy Planning using AI-driven analytics.

Regulatory reforms and financial restructuring to ensure the financial viability of Maharashtra’s DISCOMs.

He urged the central government for:

Early release of GBS under RDSS.

Revival of UDAY-like financial restructuring programs.

Lower interest rates on loans from PFC and REC.

Waiver of prepayment charges on existing loans.

Regulatory relaxations to allow surplus revenues to be reinvested in infrastructure improvements.

Best Practices, Case Studies, and Future Roadmap

Gujarat’s Success Model: As a special invitee, Gujarat shared successful strategies in DISCOM financial turnaround.

State Presentations: Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan outlined their ongoing reforms.

PRAYAS Group’s Recommendations: Policy suggestions to enhance financial sustainability and operational efficiency.



Resolutions and Next Steps

The GoM collectively resolved to implement the following action points:

State-wide reduction of AT&C losses through technology-driven interventions.

AI-based power management solutions for improved efficiency and cost control.

Accelerated adoption of renewable energy and energy storage solutions.

Improved collaboration between central and state governments for policy enhancements.

Regular monitoring of DISCOM performance through data-driven dashboards.

The meeting concluded with the announcement that the 3rd GoM meeting will be hosted in Uttar Pradesh in March to review the implementation of key measures and advance further reforms in India’s power distribution sector.