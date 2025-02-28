High-Stakes Extradition: Mexico's Bold Move Against Cartels
Mexico extradited nearly 30 individuals linked to drug cartels to the U.S., including significant figures like Rafael Caro Quintero. This move is perceived as a diplomatic strategy amidst U.S. tariff threats. The extradition signifies Mexico's effort to cooperate with the U.S. in combating drug-related crimes.
In a surprising initiative, Mexico has begun extraditing nearly 30 suspected cartel members to the United States, including high-profile figures, in a massive operation confirmed by Mexico's attorney general's office and security ministry.
The extradition includes notorious individuals like Rafael Caro Quintero, convicted of the 1985 murder of a U.S. agent, and newer cartel members such as Antonio Oseguera Cervantes, associated with Mexico's Jalisco New Generation Cartel. The move seems to respond to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of imposing tariffs due to concerns over drug-related issues and migration.
Seen as a diplomatic gesture, the extradition aims to strengthen U.S.-Mexico cooperation in combating drug cartels. However, it has not been without controversy, with some critics questioning the motives behind the handover and the subsequent silence from key U.S. officials.
