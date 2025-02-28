Russian Forces Target Kharkiv Region in Night Strikes

In a series of coordinated assaults, Russian forces targeted energy infrastructures across Ukraine's Kharkiv region late Thursday night, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Heavily engaged air defenses worked to repel these assaults, with emergency services immediately deployed to the affected sites. Syniehubov, communicating via the Telegram messaging app, urged residents to keep details about the attacks confidential.

One civilian was reportedly injured in the town of Balakliya, southeast of Kharkiv, due to the strikes. The Ukrainian Air Force reported Russian threats involving glide bombs and drones across the region, highlighting the ongoing tensions since the early 2022 invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)