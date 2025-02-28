Senate Shadowed by Secrets: Spy Satellite Scandal

On Thursday, members of the Senate Armed Services Committee questioned the nomination of Troy Meink for Air Force secretary, scrutinizing his alleged favoritism towards Elon Musk's SpaceX in a classified contract worth billions.

In their letter, Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tammy Duckworth confronted the nominee about the contract solicitation process, which they claimed had been manipulated to advantage SpaceX. The call for transparency comes amid a broader probe by the inspector general into Meink's conduct.

SpaceX's eventual contract win in 2021 draws further scrutiny. While the National Reconnaissance Office and Meink declined commenting, concerns over Musk's influence continue to stir debates on potential conflicts of interest involving federal contracts.

