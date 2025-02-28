Court Blocks Hikvision's Bid to Overturn FCC Ban

A U.S. appeals court has rejected Hikvision's bid to overturn a 2022 Federal Communications Commission (FCC) ban on new approvals of its video surveillance and telecommunications equipment. This decision deals a significant blow to the Chinese manufacturer, which claimed in court filings that the ban is causing substantial financial damage.

Hikvision argued that the existing order not only affects video and telecom gear but also prevents FCC approval for unrelated devices like vacuum cleaners and warehouse robots. Highlighting a 2024 court ruling, the company sought relief, but the FCC maintained that the ruling only necessitated a revision of the critical infrastructure definition, not changes in equipment authorizations.

Complicating matters further, the court required Hikvision to have an approved compliance plan to get FCC authorization. This legal skirmish adds to the list of challenges faced by Chinese companies under U.S. government scrutiny, including DJI's dispute with the U.S. Defense Department over its alleged ties to China's military.

