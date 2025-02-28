Tariff Tactics: Trump's Trade Gamble Amid Fentanyl Crisis

The United States is ramping up economic pressure as President Donald Trump unveiled plans to impose hefty tariffs on imports from China, Mexico, and Canada amid a worsening fentanyl crisis. The proposed tariffs are set to begin on March 4, escalating pressure on these countries to curb the deadly drug's flow into the U.S.

Trump's tariffs will include a 25% duty on Mexican and Canadian goods and an additional 10% on Chinese imports, further responding to what the administration terms insufficient progress in addressing the opioid crisis. This move reflects Trump's earlier trade strategies involving China, where tariffs reached up to 25%.

Canadian and Mexican officials are scrambling to negotiate, seeking to prevent potentially devastating economic fallout. Meanwhile, the response from China remains muted as the country faces its own economic challenges, making these talks crucial to the global trade landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)