Karnataka's Political Drama: The Dalit Chief Minister Debate

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara criticized the opposition for promoting the Dalit Chief Minister debate to distract from governance issues. He emphasized Congress's commitment to elevating a Dalit leader, asserting that governance is functioning smoothly. Parameshwara defended Siddaramaiah's focus on social justice amid internal political history discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-02-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 12:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Karnataka's political landscape is heating up as Home Minister G Parameshwara accuses opposition parties of inflating the debate around appointing a Dalit Chief Minister. He claims this diversion is an attempt to overshadow governance achievements.

Parameshwara, stressing Congress's dedication, believes only his party can truly promote a Dalit leader to this significant position. He argued the current administration is running effectively, with recent budget talks reflecting normal governance.

The Minister defended Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's consistent social justice narrative, dismissing notions of opportunism, despite his previous JD(S) association and the ongoing internal political discourse.

