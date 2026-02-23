Karnataka's Political Drama: The Dalit Chief Minister Debate

Karnataka's political landscape is heating up as Home Minister G Parameshwara accuses opposition parties of inflating the debate around appointing a Dalit Chief Minister. He claims this diversion is an attempt to overshadow governance achievements.

Parameshwara, stressing Congress's dedication, believes only his party can truly promote a Dalit leader to this significant position. He argued the current administration is running effectively, with recent budget talks reflecting normal governance.

The Minister defended Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's consistent social justice narrative, dismissing notions of opportunism, despite his previous JD(S) association and the ongoing internal political discourse.