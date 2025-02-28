Left Menu

UK's Miliband Engages China in Energy Talks Amid Global Tensions

British Energy Secretary Ed Miliband will visit China to restart energy talks, focusing on clean energy partnerships. Miliband aims to recalibrate UK-China relations, avoiding nuclear discussions while promoting investment. This strategic move comes amidst strained China relations with the U.S. and EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 09:44 IST
UK's Miliband Engages China in Energy Talks Amid Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, British Energy Secretary Ed Miliband is set to visit China in March, aiming to rekindle discussions on energy cooperation. This visit comes as part of the Labour government's strategy to strengthen ties with China, against the backdrop of deteriorating relations between China, the U.S., and the EU, according to confidential sources.

The British government, under Miliband's leadership, seeks to redefine its approach towards China, moving away from the former Conservative Party policies. While nuclear power remains off the agenda, Miliband's talks with Chinese Energy Chief Zhang Jianhua on March 17 in Beijing will focus on mutual interests in clean and sustainable energy collaboration, as well as fortifying energy security measures.

Moreover, Miliband will engage directly with Chinese private investors at a scheduled roundtable, showcasing the UK as an attractive investment destination. This strategic visit emphasizes the UK's commitment to fostering bilateral energy projects, positioning itself amidst the evolving global energy landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025