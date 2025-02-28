Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Mother and Daughters Found Dead on Railway Track

A woman and her two daughters were found dead on a railway track near Ettumanoor, presumed to have died by suicide due to family issues. The police have registered a case, and the investigation is ongoing. They had been living in Parolikal for nine months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 28-02-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 11:03 IST
Tragic Incident: Mother and Daughters Found Dead on Railway Track
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a woman and her two young daughters were found lifeless on a railway track near Ettumanoor early Friday morning. The victims were identified as Shiny Kuriakose, aged 42, and her daughters Aleena, 11, and Ivana, 10, authorities confirmed.

Their bodies, severely mutilated, made identification challenging, said the Ettumanoor Police, who were alerted to the scene at 5.20 am. According to the locomotive pilot's statement, the trio seemingly jumped in front of the Kottayam-Nilambur Road Express.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the reasons behind this heartbreaking event. Initial reports hint at family discord as a potential motive, as Shiny and her husband were separated, and she had been residing in Parolikal for nine months. The bodies have been moved to Kottayam Medical College Hospital for further examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025