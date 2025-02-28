Tragic Incident: Mother and Daughters Found Dead on Railway Track

In a tragic incident, a woman and her two young daughters were found lifeless on a railway track near Ettumanoor early Friday morning. The victims were identified as Shiny Kuriakose, aged 42, and her daughters Aleena, 11, and Ivana, 10, authorities confirmed.

Their bodies, severely mutilated, made identification challenging, said the Ettumanoor Police, who were alerted to the scene at 5.20 am. According to the locomotive pilot's statement, the trio seemingly jumped in front of the Kottayam-Nilambur Road Express.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the reasons behind this heartbreaking event. Initial reports hint at family discord as a potential motive, as Shiny and her husband were separated, and she had been residing in Parolikal for nine months. The bodies have been moved to Kottayam Medical College Hospital for further examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)