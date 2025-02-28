Left Menu

Judicial Ruling Overturns Island Volcano Conviction

A New Zealand court overturned the criminal conviction of Whakaari Management for failing to ensure tourist safety during a volcanic eruption on Whakaari, or White Island, in 2019. The ruling alleviates the company's liability for restitution payments to victims and challenges future workplace safety laws in adventure tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 28-02-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 11:32 IST
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A significant judicial decision has cleared Whakaari Management of responsibility for tourist safety during the tragic 2019 White Island eruption, absolving them from millions in restitution to victims. The event, which claimed 22 lives and left others seriously injured, had previously led to the company's conviction for breaching workplace safety laws.

The High Court's decision pivots on whether the company actually managed and controlled the volcanic island as a workplace. Justice Simon Moore concluded that Whakaari Management was not obligated under existing laws due to its role merely as a land access provider, not as a safety overseer.

The ruling has broader implications for New Zealand's adventure tourism industry, emphasizing the responsibilities of operators in risk communication and safety management, pointing to 'systemic failures' in the tragic event's context while challenging interpretations of workplace safety obligations for landowners.

