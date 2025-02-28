Arambai Tenggol's Surrender: Symbolic Gesture or Strategic Move?

The surrender of 246 weapons by the Meitei group Arambai Tenggol has been dismissed by Kuki-Zo organizations as mere symbolism. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) and the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) argue that this move is a strategic attempt to enhance their public image, given that it represents just 5 percent of the 6,000 weapons looted from Imphal Valley.

The organizations have accused Arambai Tenggol of being responsible for the deaths of over 230 Kuki-Zo community members and reiterated their demand for a separate administration. The surrender followed an ultimatum by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, urging the return of looted and illegal arms.

The ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups has claimed more than 250 lives since May 2023. The central government imposed President's rule in Manipur on February 13, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, leaving the state's Assembly under suspended animation.

(With inputs from agencies.)