Arambai Tenggol's Surrender: Symbolic Gesture or Strategic Move?

Two Kuki-Zo organizations have criticized the surrender of arms by Meitei group Arambai Tenggol as a symbolic gesture aimed at improving their public image. Despite surrendering 246 weapons, the move only accounts for a small percentage of those looted, raising questions about their true motivations and intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 28-02-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 11:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The surrender of 246 weapons by the Meitei group Arambai Tenggol has been dismissed by Kuki-Zo organizations as mere symbolism. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) and the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) argue that this move is a strategic attempt to enhance their public image, given that it represents just 5 percent of the 6,000 weapons looted from Imphal Valley.

The organizations have accused Arambai Tenggol of being responsible for the deaths of over 230 Kuki-Zo community members and reiterated their demand for a separate administration. The surrender followed an ultimatum by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, urging the return of looted and illegal arms.

The ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups has claimed more than 250 lives since May 2023. The central government imposed President's rule in Manipur on February 13, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, leaving the state's Assembly under suspended animation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

