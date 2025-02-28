Colombia and Panama Urged to Strengthen Cooperation Amid Migrant Crisis

Colombia and Panama must enhance their collaboration to tackle shared challenges in managing mixed migration flows and ensuring the protection of human rights for all people on the move, UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, Gehad Madi, emphasized today.

Following his recent visits to both countries, Madi underscored the urgent need for strengthened cooperation in the Darien jungle, a treacherous and perilous migration route. He highlighted the pressing concerns of human trafficking, smuggling, and sexual and gender-based violence, as well as the need for greater accountability and prevention of migrant deaths and disappearances. Additionally, he called for increased efforts to protect the fragile environment of the region.

Once considered impenetrable, the Darien jungle has become a migration corridor fraught with dangers. On the Colombian side, migrants and refugees face the near-total absence of State institutions and the dominance of the criminal group "Autodefensas Gaitanistas de Colombia," forcing them to pay extortion fees ranging from $300 to $400 for passage.

On the Panamanian side, migrants must navigate unforgiving terrain while also confronting widespread violence, including robbery, extortion, kidnapping, and killings. Women and girls who cannot afford extortion payments are at a heightened risk of sexual violence, including rape.

Strengthening State Presence and Coordination

Madi urged Colombia to reinforce its State presence in these areas and called on Panama’s authorities to collaborate more effectively with provincial, municipal, and local governments, as well as community leaders, to improve accountability and prevent recurring crimes against migrants.

Given the steady south-to-north migration and an increasing reverse movement back to the south, the Special Rapporteur stressed that both nations must assume joint responsibility to ensure the safety and protection of migrants and refugees. He advocated for the identification of alternative migration routes and the enhancement of institutional presence to mitigate the dangers associated with the Darien jungle.

Maritime Dangers and Humanitarian Concerns

Tragically, just two days after Madi’s visit to Panama, a boat wreck in Guna Yala resulted in the death of an 8-year-old migrant child. This incident highlights the dangers of unsafe maritime routes, further underscoring the urgent need for safer migration pathways.

Many individuals returning from northern destinations are in highly vulnerable situations due to inadequate protection during their initial journeys. Madi called for both Colombia and Panama to urgently fortify their asylum and human rights protection systems to ensure fair and effective access to asylum for those in need, in compliance with international human rights and refugee laws.

Deportation Flights and Legal Concerns

During Madi’s visit, deportation flights from the United States began arriving in Panama. While details on the profile and legal status of the deportees remained unclear, they reportedly included migrants from Asian and African countries, including women and children.

Madi expressed serious concerns about the legal uncertainties surrounding these deportees, particularly regarding their detention, access to legal counsel, right to communicate with family members, and access to asylum procedures. He emphasized the importance of upholding the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits the forced return of individuals to countries where they may face harm.

The Special Rapporteur called for transparency from Panama regarding the status and treatment of these deportees and stressed the necessity of independent monitoring by Panama’s Ombudsperson’s office and the National Office for Refugees (ONPAR), alongside UN agencies and civil society organizations.

Addressing Funding Shortfalls and International Support

Madi also raised concerns over the suspension of U.S. foreign aid and its potentially detrimental impact on the already strained migration support systems. He urged Colombia, Panama, and the international community to prioritize addressing the funding shortages, which threaten essential migrant protection and humanitarian services.

“The situation is more complex than ever,” Madi stated, emphasizing the urgent need for coordinated efforts to safeguard migrants and refugees in the region.