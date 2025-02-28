Misjudgment and Underestimation: The Unforeseen Attack on Israel

An in-depth investigation by the Israeli military has exposed a series of critical errors that allowed Hamas to execute the deadliest attack in Israeli history on October 7, 2023. The report highlights that the powerful Israeli army misinterpreted Hamas' objectives and underestimated its strength.

Released last Thursday, the findings demand intensified scrutiny on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the prelude to the attack, which subsequently initiated the war in Gaza. Criticism of Netanyahu's strategy of deterrence and containment is rife among Israelis, who hold him accountable for the attack.

The military's report, aligning with past evaluations, admits to overconfidence and a failure to recognize threats close to the border. Officials have proposed recommendations for reform, including the establishment of specialized units and enhanced military intelligence protocols, although no individual officers were blamed in the summary.

