Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government Over Vacant Posts in Dalit Commission

On Friday, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi openly criticized the government's delay in filling key vacancies within the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

Gandhi accused the BJP government of possessing an 'anti-Dalit mindset,' evident in its negligence of a crucial constitutional institution meant to safeguard Dalit rights.

He called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the appointment process to uphold the commission's mission of protecting social and constitutional rights for Dalits.

(With inputs from agencies.)