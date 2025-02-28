Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government Over Vacant Posts in Dalit Commission

Rahul Gandhi criticized the government for leaving key positions unfilled in the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, saying it shows an 'anti-Dalit mindset.' He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fill the vacancies to ensure the commission can protect Dalit rights effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 14:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi openly criticized the government's delay in filling key vacancies within the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

Gandhi accused the BJP government of possessing an 'anti-Dalit mindset,' evident in its negligence of a crucial constitutional institution meant to safeguard Dalit rights.

He called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the appointment process to uphold the commission's mission of protecting social and constitutional rights for Dalits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

