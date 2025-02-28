Delhi Assembly Highlights: BJP MLAs Tackle Constituency Issues

BJP MLAs in Delhi raised several pressing local issues in the Assembly session on Friday, focusing on problems such as drug abuse, traffic congestion, poor sewage systems, and restrictions on tree trimming.

Rithala MLA Kulwant Rana highlighted the alarming rise in drug use, attributing it to the governance of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in neighboring Punjab.

Other concerns included the deteriorating condition of educational institutions and urgent infrastructure needs, as the BJP seeks to implement significant policy reforms following their electoral success.

(With inputs from agencies.)