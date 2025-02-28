Mortar Shell Tragedy Hits Family in Northwest Pakistan
A family in northwest Pakistan was injured when a mortar shell struck their home. The explosion in Bannu district affected five individuals, including four minors. All injured were taken to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital, and their conditions are stable.
Updated: 28-02-2025 15:53 IST
A family in northwest Pakistan faced a devastating incident when a mortar shell hit their house on Friday. The local police confirmed the incident involving five members, including four minors.
The explosion occurred in Bannu district, which is adjacent to the troubled North Waziristan region in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. This sparked immediate response from rescue teams.
The injured, identified as Shah Jameer, 65, along with four children under the age of six, were quickly transported to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital. Hospital authorities report all are out of danger.
