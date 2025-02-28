Explosive Blame Game: Congo Conflict Escalates
In eastern Congo's Bukavu, 13 were killed and nearly 100 wounded following explosions blamed on Congo's army and Rwandan-backed M23 rebels. Accusations fly, with Congo's government pointing at Rwandan troops, while rebel leader Corneille Nangaa shifts blame to Congo's President. Sanctions and potential ceasefires are discussed amidst escalating tensions.
Explosions erupted in Bukavu, eastern Congo, leading to the tragic deaths of 13 individuals while injuring nearly 100 others at a rebel rally. The Congolese government and Rwandan-backed M23 rebels exchange accusations, each attributing blame for the violent outbreak.
Congo accuses Rwandan forces of firing into the crowd, with officials claiming the aggression occurred during a speech by one of the rebel leaders. Meanwhile, M23's Corneille Nangaa counters by holding Congo's President responsible, suggesting Burundian military involvement.
This incident threatens to further inflame the ongoing conflict in the mineral-rich region, drawing in neighboring nations. Amidst international sanctions and negotiations, the region remains tense with the possibility of external military deployment to quell the unrest.
