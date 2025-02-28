The value of the Russian rouble declined on Friday, losing strength against both the U.S. dollar and the Chinese yuan. This development comes as the currency lost its footing following the conclusion of corporate tax payment cycles at the month's end.

Traded at 87.75 against the dollar, marking a 0.9% drop, and falling to 12.09 against the yuan with a 0.6% drop, the rouble has faced increased pressure. According to Denis Popov of PSB Bank, the tax-related sales activities by exporters are expected to slow after reaching their peak.

Despite a 22% rise against the dollar this year, analysts indicate that diminished progress in Russia-U.S. dialogue has exacerbated uncertainties. Alfa-Bank's John Walsh noted concerns among investors about volatile political progress, prompting them to solidify profits amidst conflicting geopolitical statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)