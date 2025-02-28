Alexander Darchiyev Approved as Russia's New Ambassador to the U.S.

In an official statement, Russia's Foreign Ministry announced that the U.S. has granted its approval for the appointment of Alexander Darchiyev as the new Russian ambassador to Washington.

The approval was conveyed during diplomatic discussions held in Istanbul on Thursday, where the American side handed over an official note sanctioning Darchiyev's role.

With Darchiyev, previously the head of the North America Department at the Foreign Ministry, set to depart for Washington imminently, this appointment fills the vacancy left since last October.

(With inputs from agencies.)