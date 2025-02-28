Forging New Alliances: EU and India Set Sights on Strategic Partnership
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the potential for a defining partnership between India and the EU, focusing on security, defense, and trade. With the goal of a historic free trade deal, this alliance aims to tackle global challenges and enhance bilateral cooperation.
In a significant address, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted the potential of a transformative strategic partnership between India and the European Union, marking it as pivotal for the century.
Addressing a think-tank, Von der Leyen revealed ambitions to explore a 'Security and Defence Partnership' with India, mirroring existing EU alliances with Japan and South Korea.
Pushing for a monumental free trade agreement, Von der Leyen underscored the determination to secure it within the year, emphasizing its importance amid geopolitical tensions and global challenges.
