Forging New Alliances: EU and India Set Sights on Strategic Partnership

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the potential for a defining partnership between India and the EU, focusing on security, defense, and trade. With the goal of a historic free trade deal, this alliance aims to tackle global challenges and enhance bilateral cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted the potential of a transformative strategic partnership between India and the European Union, marking it as pivotal for the century.

Addressing a think-tank, Von der Leyen revealed ambitions to explore a 'Security and Defence Partnership' with India, mirroring existing EU alliances with Japan and South Korea.

Pushing for a monumental free trade agreement, Von der Leyen underscored the determination to secure it within the year, emphasizing its importance amid geopolitical tensions and global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

