Forging New Alliances: EU and India Set Sights on Strategic Partnership

In a significant address, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted the potential of a transformative strategic partnership between India and the European Union, marking it as pivotal for the century.

Addressing a think-tank, Von der Leyen revealed ambitions to explore a 'Security and Defence Partnership' with India, mirroring existing EU alliances with Japan and South Korea.

Pushing for a monumental free trade agreement, Von der Leyen underscored the determination to secure it within the year, emphasizing its importance amid geopolitical tensions and global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)