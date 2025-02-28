Shuffling Icons: Himachal Pradesh Revamps for Better Governance
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the transfer of officials holding sensitive positions in Himachal Pradesh. He emphasized the state's commitment to transparent governance, efficient mining revenue management, and promotion of green industries. The government aims to increase state revenue and enhance investment opportunities in various sectors.
Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a significant reshuffling as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announces the transfer of officials holding key positions across departments. This move aims to ensure accountable and transparent governance throughout the state.
During a meeting at the Secretariat, Sukhu instructed the preparation for the transfer process. He highlighted the inclusion of the Himachal Pradesh Forest Development Corporation in the mining lease auctions to streamline the process.
The state government also plans to introduce new rules for the effective use of District Mineral Foundation Trust funds, aiming to enhance the welfare of underprivileged communities. Under Sukhu's leadership, mining revenue grew from Rs 240 crore to Rs 314 crore in the past year, with further increases anticipated. The government is also promoting green industries, with investments encouraged in tourism, hydropower, and other sectors.
