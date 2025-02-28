CBI Tightens Noose Around Lalu Yadav in IRCTC Corruption Case
The CBI has presented evidence to prosecute RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family in a corruption case involving IRCTC. The charges include conspiracy, cheating, and corruption, linked to irregularities in hotel contracts. A Delhi court scheduled further hearings for March 1, 2024.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed a Delhi court on Friday that substantial evidence exists to prosecute RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife, and son in a high-profile corruption case involving irregularities in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).
During proceedings before Special Judge Vishal Gogne, the CBI argued on the charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and corruption against Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi, and son Tejashwi Yadav. The court has adjourned the hearing until March 1, 2024, for further submissions.
The case, rooted in alleged malpractices during 2004-2014, centers around a rigged tender process for leasing two IRCTC hotels to Sujata Hotels. The CBI's chargesheet implicates former railway officials and several business entities in the scheme.
