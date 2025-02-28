Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order Faces Legal Hurdles
President Trump's attempt to end automatic birthright citizenship met another obstacle as a second appeals court maintained a block on his executive order. Citing constitutional issues, federal judges in multiple states have issues injunctions, leaving the order's fate possibly to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:17 IST
President Donald Trump's ambitions to abolish automatic birthright citizenship have faced significant legal challenges, with another federal appeals court ruling against his executive order.
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia refrained from lifting a nationwide injunction, emphasizing that the established law recognizes the birthright of children born in the U.S. to undocumented immigrants.
With multiple courts declaring the order unconstitutional, the issue may potentially reach the U.S. Supreme Court, which will decide its future impact on American immigration policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Executive Order Aims to Make IVF More Accessible
Trump's Executive Order to Expand IVF Access Sparks National Debate
Trump Expands IVF Access with Executive Order
Elon Musk Defends Trump: Fighting Bureaucratic Hurdles for Executive Orders
Judge Halts Trump's Controversial Executive Order on DEI Funding