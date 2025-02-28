Left Menu

Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order Faces Legal Hurdles

President Trump's attempt to end automatic birthright citizenship met another obstacle as a second appeals court maintained a block on his executive order. Citing constitutional issues, federal judges in multiple states have issues injunctions, leaving the order's fate possibly to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:17 IST
Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order Faces Legal Hurdles

President Donald Trump's ambitions to abolish automatic birthright citizenship have faced significant legal challenges, with another federal appeals court ruling against his executive order.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia refrained from lifting a nationwide injunction, emphasizing that the established law recognizes the birthright of children born in the U.S. to undocumented immigrants.

With multiple courts declaring the order unconstitutional, the issue may potentially reach the U.S. Supreme Court, which will decide its future impact on American immigration policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025