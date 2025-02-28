Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order Faces Legal Hurdles

President Donald Trump's ambitions to abolish automatic birthright citizenship have faced significant legal challenges, with another federal appeals court ruling against his executive order.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia refrained from lifting a nationwide injunction, emphasizing that the established law recognizes the birthright of children born in the U.S. to undocumented immigrants.

With multiple courts declaring the order unconstitutional, the issue may potentially reach the U.S. Supreme Court, which will decide its future impact on American immigration policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)