Swift Visa Action: Family Rushes to Injured Indian Student's Side in US

The US consulate expedited visas for Neelam Shinde's family after she suffered severe injuries in a California accident. Shinde is in a coma in San Francisco. The Indian government and media facilitated the process. Her family aims to reach her soon, as her condition is stable but critical.

The United States consulate has swiftly granted visas to the family of Indian student Neelam Shinde, critically injured in a California road accident. She remains in a coma at a San Francisco hospital while her family prepares to travel to the US.

Neelam Shinde, studying in the US and originally from Satara, Maharashtra, suffered severe injuries. Following an urgent request by the Ministry of External Affairs, her father Tanaji Shinde reported her condition has slightly improved.

The University and local media have supported the family. Maharashtra's Chief Minister expressed gratitude to US authorities for expedited visas, highlighting their role in humanitarian and medical emergencies.

