Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Voter Roll Tampering in West Bengal
The Chief Electoral Office of West Bengal refutes Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claims of BJP-led voter roll tampering. Citing electoral rules, the CEO emphasizes the roles of Booth Level Agents and electoral officers in roll updates. Banerjee threatens protests if alleged irregularities are not addressed.
The Chief Electoral Office (CEO) of West Bengal has dismissed allegations made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is involved in adding fake voters to the electoral rolls with the Election Commission's assistance.
Following Banerjee's claims, the CEO reiterated the electoral process' transparency, emphasizing the involvement of Booth Level Agents (BLOs) appointed by political parties in updating the rolls under stringent regulations.
Banerjee contends that similar tactics were employed by the BJP in Delhi and Maharashtra, warning that if necessary corrective actions are not implemented, her party would resort to protests at the Election Commission's office.
