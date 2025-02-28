Explosive Tensions Surge in Eastern Congo Amid Rally Attack

An explosion at a politically charged rally in Bukavu, Democratic Republic of Congo, has left 13 dead and many others injured, escalating tensions in the region. The Congolese government blamed Rwandan-backed M23 rebels for the attack.

Congo's army reported that Rwandan troops and rebels used rockets and grenades on civilians. However, the accused parties have denied such allegations. According to witnesses, an attempted grenade assault aimed at rebel leaders resulted in unintended civilian casualties.

Amidst regional fears and international condemnation, peace efforts struggle as violence disrupts Eastern Congo, displacing thousands. Sanctions and diplomatic pressures persist, hoping to prompt a ceasefire and address humanitarian needs.

