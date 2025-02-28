Left Menu

Journalistic Peril: The Ordeal of Sai Zaw Thaike in Myanmar's Insein Prison

Photojournalist Sai Zaw Thaike was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Myanmar's military tribunal for exposing human rights violations. Detained during the cyclone aftermath reporting, he's been subjected to severe mistreatment. Myanmar ranks as the third-worst jailer of journalists globally. His case exemplifies the country's crackdown on media freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:38 IST
Journalistic Peril: The Ordeal of Sai Zaw Thaike in Myanmar's Insein Prison
journalist
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In Myanmar, independent online news agency Myanmar Now has reported severe mistreatment of its journalist, Sai Zaw Thaike, who was arrested two years ago for uncovering human rights abuses in the country's main prison.

According to Swe Win, Editor-in-Chief of Myanmar Now, the actions against Thaike are a consequence of the ruling military government's resentment over his exposé. Since seizing power from Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in 2021, the military has aggressively suppressed media freedom.

With Myanmar labeled as the third-worst jailer of journalists worldwide by the Committee to Protect Journalists, Thaike's case highlights the ongoing threats to media freedom under military rule, further exemplified by his 20-year sentence under controversial charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025