Journalistic Peril: The Ordeal of Sai Zaw Thaike in Myanmar's Insein Prison

In Myanmar, independent online news agency Myanmar Now has reported severe mistreatment of its journalist, Sai Zaw Thaike, who was arrested two years ago for uncovering human rights abuses in the country's main prison.

According to Swe Win, Editor-in-Chief of Myanmar Now, the actions against Thaike are a consequence of the ruling military government's resentment over his exposé. Since seizing power from Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in 2021, the military has aggressively suppressed media freedom.

With Myanmar labeled as the third-worst jailer of journalists worldwide by the Committee to Protect Journalists, Thaike's case highlights the ongoing threats to media freedom under military rule, further exemplified by his 20-year sentence under controversial charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)