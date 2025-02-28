Gaza Reconstruction: A New Path Amid Conflict
The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres plans to attend an emergency Arab League meeting to discuss Gaza's reconstruction. Arab nations oppose U.S. President Trump's redevelopment plan. Guterres emphasizes Gaza's sovereignty and calls for de-escalation in the West Bank. Meanwhile, conflict and governance issues complicate Gaza's future.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced his participation in an emergency Arab League meeting in Cairo next week, aimed at discussing the reconstruction of Gaza.
Arab states are considering an alternative to U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to redevelop Gaza.
Guterres stresses the need for Gaza to remain an independent, democratic Palestinian state, while urging de-escalation in the West Bank.
