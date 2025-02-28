Left Menu

The Great Escape: 84 Indonesians Repatriated from Myanmar Scam Centres

Eighty-four Indonesians have returned home after being freed from scam centers in Myanmar. Part of a wider crackdown involving Thailand, Myanmar, and China, thousands have been rescued. Repatriation efforts for over 360 Indonesians continue as authorities work to combat global scams exploiting vulnerable workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 28-02-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 23:15 IST
The Great Escape: 84 Indonesians Repatriated from Myanmar Scam Centres
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Eighty-four Indonesians, previously trapped in scam centers in Myanmar, safely returned to Jakarta on Friday. Their return marks a significant operation amidst a regional effort against fraudulent networks.

Rescued from the Myanmar border town of Myawaddy, their journey back involved thorough identity checks in Mae Sot, Thailand. Despite ongoing repatriation processes, more than 360 Indonesians remain stranded, awaiting assistance from Indonesian and Thai authorities.

The international crackdown has resulted in thousands of rescues across multiple nations and drawn attention to the plight of workers lured by false job promises. Indonesian officials urge citizens to seek overseas employment through legal channels for their safety and welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025