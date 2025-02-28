The Great Escape: 84 Indonesians Repatriated from Myanmar Scam Centres

Eighty-four Indonesians, previously trapped in scam centers in Myanmar, safely returned to Jakarta on Friday. Their return marks a significant operation amidst a regional effort against fraudulent networks.

Rescued from the Myanmar border town of Myawaddy, their journey back involved thorough identity checks in Mae Sot, Thailand. Despite ongoing repatriation processes, more than 360 Indonesians remain stranded, awaiting assistance from Indonesian and Thai authorities.

The international crackdown has resulted in thousands of rescues across multiple nations and drawn attention to the plight of workers lured by false job promises. Indonesian officials urge citizens to seek overseas employment through legal channels for their safety and welfare.

