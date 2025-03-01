Left Menu

U.S. Accelerates Controversial Arms Sale to Israel Amid Ceasefire Tensions

The U.S. State Department has approved a $3 billion arms sale to Israel, bypassing congressional oversight. The deal includes bombs and demolition kits, with deliveries beginning in 2026, and some potentially sourced from U.S. stock for immediate delivery. Recent emergencies have facilitated these transactions amidst Israel-Hamas ceasefire tensions.

Updated: 01-03-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 04:32 IST
The U.S. State Department greenlit a $3 billion arms deal with Israel, fast-tracking the sale through an emergency notification to Congress. This deal includes thousands of bomb units and bunker-busters, with some deliveries potentially sourced from existing U.S. stock for immediate deployment.

The acceleration of this sale sidesteps traditional congressional reviews, raising concerns over the ongoing humanitarian impacts. The Trump administration's recent policy shifts, including the rescinding of Biden-era restrictions on arms sale disclosures, highlight the complexity surrounding U.S.-Israel relations.

Meanwhile, the delicate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas faces challenges, with both parties accusing each other of violations. This casts uncertainty on future hostilities, despite recent releases of hostages and prisoners marking tentative steps towards peace.

