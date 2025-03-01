U.S. Accelerates Controversial Arms Sale to Israel Amid Ceasefire Tensions

The U.S. State Department greenlit a $3 billion arms deal with Israel, fast-tracking the sale through an emergency notification to Congress. This deal includes thousands of bomb units and bunker-busters, with some deliveries potentially sourced from existing U.S. stock for immediate deployment.

The acceleration of this sale sidesteps traditional congressional reviews, raising concerns over the ongoing humanitarian impacts. The Trump administration's recent policy shifts, including the rescinding of Biden-era restrictions on arms sale disclosures, highlight the complexity surrounding U.S.-Israel relations.

Meanwhile, the delicate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas faces challenges, with both parties accusing each other of violations. This casts uncertainty on future hostilities, despite recent releases of hostages and prisoners marking tentative steps towards peace.

