Supreme Court Rebukes Allahabad HC Over Jurisdiction Misstep
The Supreme Court criticized the Allahabad High Court for ordering compensation without legal authority to a man wrongly confined by Narcotics Control Bureau. The case involved a man detained over drug charges despite negative lab tests. The apex court emphasized the importance of adhering to legal jurisdiction limits.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 13:16 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court reproached the Allahabad High Court for exceeding its jurisdiction by ordering the Director of Narcotics Control Bureau to pay Rs 5 lakh in compensation for allegedly wrongful confinement.
The decision comes after the apex court reviewed an appeal from the Narcotics Control Bureau against the high court's directive concerning a man erroneously detained over drug charges.
Despite subsequent lab tests showing the absence of narcotics, the high court granted compensation. The Supreme Court highlighted the impropriety of courts crossing jurisdictional boundaries without legal authority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement