Supreme Court Rebukes Allahabad HC Over Jurisdiction Misstep

The Supreme Court reproached the Allahabad High Court for exceeding its jurisdiction by ordering the Director of Narcotics Control Bureau to pay Rs 5 lakh in compensation for allegedly wrongful confinement.

The decision comes after the apex court reviewed an appeal from the Narcotics Control Bureau against the high court's directive concerning a man erroneously detained over drug charges.

Despite subsequent lab tests showing the absence of narcotics, the high court granted compensation. The Supreme Court highlighted the impropriety of courts crossing jurisdictional boundaries without legal authority.

