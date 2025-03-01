Manipur's Path to Peace: Security and Surrender

In a decisive move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered security forces to facilitate unhindered movement on Manipur's roads, effective from March 8. His directive follows extensive discussions on the state's tumultuous security situation during a high-level meeting.

This was the inaugural meeting since President's rule was enacted, with over 250 fatalities reported due to ongoing ethnic violence. Attendees included Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and top officials from the Manipur government, Army, and paramilitary forces. The review also addressed the February 20 deadline for surrendering illegal arms, which has now been extended to March 6, resulting in over 300 weapons being surrendered.

Governor Bhalla, who has been active in seeking feedback from diverse community groups, continues to push for a return to normalcy. Despite efforts to engage conflicting communities in dialogue, peace in Manipur remains elusive since the ethnic strife erupted in May 2023, following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in protest of the Meitei's demand for ST status.

