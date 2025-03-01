Left Menu

Manipur's Path to Peace: Security and Surrender

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed security forces to ensure the free movement of people on roads in Manipur. Amid ongoing ethnic violence and the imposition of President's rule, Shah reviewed the security situation and mandated strict action against road obstructions. Over 300 weapons were surrendered following extended deadlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 14:51 IST
Manipur's Path to Peace: Security and Surrender
Union Home Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered security forces to facilitate unhindered movement on Manipur's roads, effective from March 8. His directive follows extensive discussions on the state's tumultuous security situation during a high-level meeting.

This was the inaugural meeting since President's rule was enacted, with over 250 fatalities reported due to ongoing ethnic violence. Attendees included Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and top officials from the Manipur government, Army, and paramilitary forces. The review also addressed the February 20 deadline for surrendering illegal arms, which has now been extended to March 6, resulting in over 300 weapons being surrendered.

Governor Bhalla, who has been active in seeking feedback from diverse community groups, continues to push for a return to normalcy. Despite efforts to engage conflicting communities in dialogue, peace in Manipur remains elusive since the ethnic strife erupted in May 2023, following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in protest of the Meitei's demand for ST status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025