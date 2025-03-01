Left Menu

Dramatic Highway Firefight: Gangster Maxi's Confrontation with Police

Gangster Malkiat alias Maxi, connected to a major extortion racket, sustained a gunshot wound after a shootout with police on the Zirakpur-Ambala highway. Maxi, linked to foreign-based terrorist operations, opened fire during a police operation, resulting in his injury and subsequent hospitalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-03-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 16:46 IST
Dramatic Highway Firefight: Gangster Maxi's Confrontation with Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events on the Zirakpur-Ambala highway, reputed gangster Malkiat alias Maxi was injured in a shootout with police. The incident occurred as Maxi attempted to escape while in police custody, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed that Maxi, operating for notorious figures like Goldy Brar and Goldy Dhillon, was involved in a large-scale extortion racket. Recent arrests in an Arms Act case unraveled his criminal activities, including a hefty ransom demand from a Mohali property dealer earlier this year.

During a weapon recovery operation, Maxi opened fire, prompting a retaliatory response from the police, injuring him. He was transported to Mohali's Civil Hospital. Authorities also recovered a weapon and other incriminating materials, indicating ongoing investigations into his criminal network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025