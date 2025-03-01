Dramatic Highway Firefight: Gangster Maxi's Confrontation with Police

In a dramatic turn of events on the Zirakpur-Ambala highway, reputed gangster Malkiat alias Maxi was injured in a shootout with police. The incident occurred as Maxi attempted to escape while in police custody, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed that Maxi, operating for notorious figures like Goldy Brar and Goldy Dhillon, was involved in a large-scale extortion racket. Recent arrests in an Arms Act case unraveled his criminal activities, including a hefty ransom demand from a Mohali property dealer earlier this year.

During a weapon recovery operation, Maxi opened fire, prompting a retaliatory response from the police, injuring him. He was transported to Mohali's Civil Hospital. Authorities also recovered a weapon and other incriminating materials, indicating ongoing investigations into his criminal network.

(With inputs from agencies.)