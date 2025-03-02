Left Menu

Israel Agrees to Trump's Envoy Proposal for Gaza Ceasefire Extension

Israel agrees to a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, as proposed by U.S. President Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, for Ramadan and Passover. Both sides exchange accusations of violating the ceasefire. The agreement aims to release hostages and continue negotiations, but tensions remain high with the possibility of renewed violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 11:02 IST
Israel Agrees to Trump's Envoy Proposal for Gaza Ceasefire Extension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, Israel's prime minister's office announced its decision to accept a ceasefire proposal from Steve Witkoff, an envoy for U.S. President Donald Trump. The temporary ceasefire in Gaza is to cover the Ramadan and Passover periods and follows the expiration of the previous ceasefire phase.

Under Witkoff's proposal, half of the hostages held in Gaza, both dead and alive, will be released initially, with the rest to follow after a permanent ceasefire agreement. The efforts come as talks for a more lasting solution continue, despite ongoing accusations between Israel and Hamas over the deal's implementation.

Though the ceasefire is currently inactive, hopes for peace persist amid negotiations. Tensions remain as both parties blame each other for violations during the first phase, leading to uncertainty about future ceasefire efforts and potential renewed hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025