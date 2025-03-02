Israel Agrees to Trump's Envoy Proposal for Gaza Ceasefire Extension

On Sunday, Israel's prime minister's office announced its decision to accept a ceasefire proposal from Steve Witkoff, an envoy for U.S. President Donald Trump. The temporary ceasefire in Gaza is to cover the Ramadan and Passover periods and follows the expiration of the previous ceasefire phase.

Under Witkoff's proposal, half of the hostages held in Gaza, both dead and alive, will be released initially, with the rest to follow after a permanent ceasefire agreement. The efforts come as talks for a more lasting solution continue, despite ongoing accusations between Israel and Hamas over the deal's implementation.

Though the ceasefire is currently inactive, hopes for peace persist amid negotiations. Tensions remain as both parties blame each other for violations during the first phase, leading to uncertainty about future ceasefire efforts and potential renewed hostilities.

