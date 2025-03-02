Aid Blockade Intensifies Amid Gaza Ceasefire Standoff
Israel blocked aid trucks to Gaza, escalating tensions over the six-week ceasefire with Hamas. Despite a proposal for a temporary ceasefire during Ramadan and Passover, negotiations remain deadlocked as both sides hold firm on hostages and future governance of Gaza.
In a significant escalation, Israel halted the entry of aid trucks into Gaza on Sunday amid an ongoing standoff over a precarious ceasefire that has lasted six weeks. The deadlock intensified as Hamas called upon Egyptian and Qatari mediators to intervene.
Earlier, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had announced the acceptance of a U.S. proposal for a temporary ceasefire, coinciding with Ramadan and Passover. However, the success of this ceasefire hinges on Hamas releasing a portion of hostages, with discussions of a permanent ceasefire remaining elusive.
Meanwhile, skirmishes continued, with renewed violence reported, highlighting the fragile nature of the current truce. The international community watches closely as mediators work to bring both parties to negotiate sustainable peace terms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
