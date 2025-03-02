Tensions Mount in Gaza Truce Standoff as Mediators Sought
Israel blocks aid to Gaza amid tensions over a truce. The ceasefire, proposed for Ramadan and Passover, hinges on Hamas releasing hostages. Despite intentions for permanent peace talks, disagreements persist, and violence continues. Mediators are sought to uphold the fragile ceasefire, as future negotiations loom uncertain.
In the escalating standoff over a ceasefire in Gaza, Israel has blocked the entry of aid trucks, amid calls for mediation from Hamas. The previously agreed six-week truce expired as a new proposal was put forward by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff for a temporary ceasefire during Ramadan and Passover.
The proposed ceasefire would last until the end of Ramadan and Passover, conditional on Hamas releasing hostages. Hamas, committed to the initial ceasefire, opposes the temporary extension. The fragility of the ceasefire was highlighted by reports of Israeli gunfire killing four Palestinians in Gaza.
Negotiations for a permanent ceasefire have stalled, with Israel demanding the return of all hostages. Hamas has accused Israel of blackmail and called for pressure from mediators. Disagreements remain on a future Gaza administration, with tension persisting as both sides seek intervention to continue peace talks.
