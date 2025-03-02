Left Menu

Tensions Mount in Gaza Truce Standoff as Mediators Sought

Israel blocks aid to Gaza amid tensions over a truce. The ceasefire, proposed for Ramadan and Passover, hinges on Hamas releasing hostages. Despite intentions for permanent peace talks, disagreements persist, and violence continues. Mediators are sought to uphold the fragile ceasefire, as future negotiations loom uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 17:09 IST
Tensions Mount in Gaza Truce Standoff as Mediators Sought
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the escalating standoff over a ceasefire in Gaza, Israel has blocked the entry of aid trucks, amid calls for mediation from Hamas. The previously agreed six-week truce expired as a new proposal was put forward by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff for a temporary ceasefire during Ramadan and Passover.

The proposed ceasefire would last until the end of Ramadan and Passover, conditional on Hamas releasing hostages. Hamas, committed to the initial ceasefire, opposes the temporary extension. The fragility of the ceasefire was highlighted by reports of Israeli gunfire killing four Palestinians in Gaza.

Negotiations for a permanent ceasefire have stalled, with Israel demanding the return of all hostages. Hamas has accused Israel of blackmail and called for pressure from mediators. Disagreements remain on a future Gaza administration, with tension persisting as both sides seek intervention to continue peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025