Left Menu

Hamas Rejects Extension in Gaza Ceasefire

Hamas has refused to extend the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal despite Israel's request. A Hamas official confirmed that the organization will release the remaining Israeli hostages solely under the conditions of the current phased agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 03-03-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 01:01 IST
Hamas Rejects Extension in Gaza Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a firm stance, Hamas has rejected the request from Israel to extend the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, a senior official revealed on Sunday.

Mahmoud Mardawi, speaking to Al Jazeera, made it clear that Hamas intends to adhere strictly to the terms of the already established phased deal.

The official emphasized that the release of remaining Israeli hostages by Hamas will proceed only under the existing agreement, highlighting a firm commitment to prior negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025