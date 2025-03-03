Hamas Rejects Extension in Gaza Ceasefire
Hamas has refused to extend the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal despite Israel's request. A Hamas official confirmed that the organization will release the remaining Israeli hostages solely under the conditions of the current phased agreement.
In a firm stance, Hamas has rejected the request from Israel to extend the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, a senior official revealed on Sunday.
Mahmoud Mardawi, speaking to Al Jazeera, made it clear that Hamas intends to adhere strictly to the terms of the already established phased deal.
The official emphasized that the release of remaining Israeli hostages by Hamas will proceed only under the existing agreement, highlighting a firm commitment to prior negotiations.
