Hamas Rejects Extension in Gaza Ceasefire

In a firm stance, Hamas has rejected the request from Israel to extend the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, a senior official revealed on Sunday.

Mahmoud Mardawi, speaking to Al Jazeera, made it clear that Hamas intends to adhere strictly to the terms of the already established phased deal.

The official emphasized that the release of remaining Israeli hostages by Hamas will proceed only under the existing agreement, highlighting a firm commitment to prior negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)