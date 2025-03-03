Left Menu

Jharkhand Takes Legal Route to Claim Massive Coal Dues from Centre

The Jharkhand government plans legal action to recover Rs 1.36 lakh crore in coal dues from the Centre. A joint committee with central and state representatives will assess the claim. Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore emphasize the importance of these dues for state development.

  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government is set to pursue legal action against the Centre in a bid to recover Rs 1.36 lakh crore it claims is owed in coal dues. Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore made this announcement during the state assembly's budget presentation.

In the assembly, Excise Minister Yogendra Prasad revealed the formation of a joint committee, including representatives from both the Centre and the state, to evaluate and verify these outstanding claims. The state contends that entities like Coal India Ltd owe these dues due to coal mining activities.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had previously pleaded with central leaders to expedite the payment, highlighting the critical need for these funds. A Supreme Court ruling has supported the state's claim to collect mining dues, paving the way for potential legal action.

