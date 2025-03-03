Left Menu

Trial and Turmoil: Congolese Army's Struggles Amidst Rebel Advance

Congolese soldiers face trial for rape and murder as the army struggles against M23 rebels. Testimonies reveal issues like poor pay and corruption, hampering efforts against the Rwandan-backed forces. Despite increased military spending, troops remain ill-equipped, contributing to widespread indiscipline and civilian risks.

Last week, Congolese soldiers crowded into a chapel, facing trial for alleged acts of rape and murder committed during a hasty retreat from a rebel offensive. As the court martial unfolded, it underscored the dysfunctionality of an army losing ground to M23 fighters, reportedly supported by Rwandan forces.

The trials, involving over 300 soldiers, expose systemic issues within the military such as inadequate pay and endemic corruption, challenges that previous reforms have failed to address. Despite President Felix Tshisekedi's efforts to bolster recruitment and armament, soldiers on the frontline continue to get inadequate support and equipment, exacerbating the risk of abuses against civilians.

Amidst these trials, a backdrop of political blame continues. Tshisekedi accuses military leadership of internal betrayal, while critics fault his reliance on problematic forces. As discipline wanes, violent clashes threaten civilians, prompting operations to pursue rogue elements within the ranks.

