Demolition of Historic Ahmadi Worship Place Sparks Outcry in Pakistan

A 120-year-old Ahmadi worship place in Punjab, Pakistan, was demolished by police under pressure from a radical Islamist party, sparking protests and highlighting ongoing persecution of the Ahmadi community. Detentions and desecrations continue amid rising religious intolerance, damaging Pakistan's global image and violating fundamental human rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:47 IST
  • Pakistan

A historic worship site belonging to the minority Ahmadi community in Punjab, Pakistan, was demolished by police under the influence of a radical Islamist party, according to reports from a community organization on Monday.

Following the destruction, police detained five Ahmadis who protested against the demolition in the Chatha area of Gujranwala, located 80 kilometers from Lahore. The religious structure, over a century old, was dismantled amid allegations of its resemblance to a Muslim mosque, despite laws protecting pre-1984 buildings.

Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan (JAP) spokesperson Aamir Mahmood condemned the act as part of an ongoing hate campaign against Ahmadis, exacerbated by extremist influence over state authorities. He highlighted the broader persecution facing Ahmadis, including grave desecrations and threats at workplaces, calling for an end to religious extremism and protection of constitutional rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

