Cracks in Command: Congo's Army Trials Reveal Deep-Rooted Issues

Congolese soldiers face trials for crimes as the army loses ground to M23 rebels. Testimonies reveal systemic issues like poor pay and corruption. Despite government efforts, soldiers are underpaid and underequipped. Leadership issues and indiscipline among recruits further complicate the army's struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 16:08 IST
Congolese soldiers, dressed in a mix of fatigues and civilian clothes, stood trial last week for alleged crimes including rape and murder committed while retreating from a rapid rebel advance.

Statements made during the court martial proceedings exposed systemic dysfunction within the army as it continues to lose territory to Rwanda-backed M23 fighters. The confidential U.N. memo and interviews highlight enduring issues such as corruption and inadequate pay impacting the army's effectiveness.

President Felix Tshisekedi's administration has faced criticism for failing to improve the situation, leading to further estrangement between military command and troops. Meanwhile, indiscipline among factional entries and high-profile retreats are depreciating soldier morale, with disastrous implications for regional stability.

