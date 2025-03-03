Left Menu

Accountability Sought After Deadly Missile Strike in Ukraine

Ukraine's military leadership is determined to hold accountable those responsible for negligence after a Russian missile strike on a military training ground in Dnipropetrovsk resulted in numerous casualties. The State Bureau of Investigations has launched a criminal probe into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 03-03-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 16:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a firm response to a tragic event, Ukraine's land forces commander has vowed to seek accountability for a deadly Russian missile strike at a military training ground during the weekend, underscoring negligence among military ranks.

Russia's defense ministry released footage of an Iskander-M ballistic missile hitting the camp in Dnipropetrovsk, resulting in significant casualties. Ukrainian officials confirmed the strike but withheld specific casualty figures.

The incident has prompted Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigations to initiate a criminal inquiry to address potential negligence, following the commander's commitment to investigating delayed decisions and unheeded lessons in military safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

